Huntsville Hospital now offering appointments for child Covid-19 vaccinations

Huntsville Hospital is now accepting Covid-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5–11.

First-dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine begin Friday. They will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Jaycee Community Building at John Hunt Park.

The vaccine for children is a smaller dose and is given as a two-dose series, with the doses three weeks apart. Pfizer is the only Covid-19 vaccine product that has current authorization for this age group.

Birth certificates or passports are required to verify that children are at least 5 years old.

A guardian or parent must be present to sign the legal consent for the child to be vaccinated. Parents will also be required to show a photo ID and proof of guardianship.

Tap HERE to schedule a vaccination appointment.