Huntsville Hospital marks first week of coronavirus vaccine clinic

Huntsville Hospital's vaccine clinic finished up its first week of giving the coronavirus vaccine to people in phase 1B.

Hospital workers at the Jaycee Community Building wrapped up a monumental week for Huntsville Hospital. They completed the first week of administering the vaccine and gave 500 vaccines on Friday.

Starting next week, Huntsville Hospital's vaccine clinic will be giving about 500 doses, 7 days a week.

The hospital system is only administering the shots to first responders and people 75 years and older with an appointment.

The hospital's Vice President of Operations, Tracey Doughty, said people are thankful the hospital is making it easy to get an appointment.

“Grateful is the word that pops into the top of my head," he said. "Our citizens are grateful to get the vaccine. They’re tired of COVID, too, they’re ready to get it over, and much like us, they see it as one of the processes we can use to get back to normal.”

Starting Feb. 12, the vaccine clinic at the Jaycee Community Building will be administering 1,000 doses of the vaccine every day.

Doughty wants to remind everyone that just because more people are getting vaccinated, we all still need to wear masks and practice social distancing.