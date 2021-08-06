Huntsville Hospital limits visitors, requires masking as coronavirus cases increase

Huntsville Hospital is changing its visitation guidelines due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

The changes go into effect at Noon Friday.

They include requiring that all visitors must be no younger than 16 with a valid ID, and free of symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.

Visitors also must wear masks while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize.

General inpatients are limited to one designated visitor per stay.

For patients with coronavirus, only one visitor is allowed per stay and they can only stay for 2 hours per day.

See the full details: