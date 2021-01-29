Huntsville Hospital plans for state's updated coronavirus vaccine rollout plan

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) expanded who's eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Feb. 8, people 65 and older can get the vaccine, as well as additional frontline workers like teachers and postal workers. Huntsville Hospital plans to first give the vaccine to all those 75 and older that want it before they start giving it to people newly eligible.

Huntsville Hospital's Vice President of Operations, Tracy Doughty, told WAAY 31 people newly eligible for the vaccine will be able to fill out an interest form.

“We will have some different forms on the website for people to complete, and once we get through our 75 and up, we’ll start on those other groups. That’s our plan for now. That may change Monday, but as far as our plan goes now, we plan to take care of the people who’ve already signed up for the vaccine that are 75 and up. That’s only fair in our eyes," he said.

Doughty said they have about 10,000 people who are 75 years and older to vaccinate first before they plan to vaccinate people in other categories.