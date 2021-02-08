Huntsville Hospital gives 1,700 people the COVID-19 vaccine in one day

On Monday, Huntsville Hospital wrapped up its first day of vaccinating the additional people in phase 1-B.

The hospital's Vice President of Operations, Tracy Doughty, said it was a very successful day. About 1,700 people walked through the Jaycee Community Building to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Doughty said they'll be giving 2,000 people the vaccine daily by the end of the week. He said both staff and patients have been eager to get more people vaccinated. They added additional vaccine stations in the vaccination clinic to keep things running smoothly.

"The added capacity definitely helps keep the line down. There hasn’t been a long line all day long. Everybody’s happy, no issues, I mean, it’s been a great day. We couldn’t ask for anything better," said Doughty.

Doughty said everyone working is excited to keep this going so we can get back to normal.