Huntsville Hospital can vaccinate 3,000 people a week in Madison County

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says the hospital system can vaccinate around 3,000 people a week in Madison County.

But thousands more are registering to get the vaccine.

There was a steady stream of people coming in and out of the Jaycee Community building Tuesday.

Some were there to get the vaccine and others came to volunteer.

"Our goal is to vaccinate as many of north Alabama that we can get taken care of. About 400 a day we're hoping to get. We hope that we'll maybe be able to do more," said Peter Loux, volunteer at the COVID clinic.

Peter Loux is a retired anesthesiologist who's volunteering at the John Hunt Park COVID Clinic.

So, people like Jane Pate can get the vaccine.

"It went very smoothly. They're set up. They have seven stations and they're... the process is going very quickly and very smoothly," said Pate, vaccine recipient.

She says it only took her five days to get the appointment.

But thousands more may have to wait longer.

"We started registering people in the 75 and over age category for vaccines. We've now received almost 20,000 people, registrations from 20,000 people who are seeking the vaccine," said David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO.

Loux says the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everyone's lives in the past year.

But the vaccine can help the crisis.

"If we are going to get back to normal we have to do certain things. And part of that is we have to get the community vaccinated," said Loux.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says Madison County needs 100 sites vaccinating people for everyone in the county to receive both doses of the vaccine.