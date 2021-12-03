Huntsville Hospital boosts employee morale with 'Branches of Joy' Christmas tree decorating

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Huntsville Hospital.

The hospital knows working through the pandemic is tough for all their employees. So, the hospital wanted to get them into the holiday spirit by letting each department decorate a Christmas tree.

“We wanted to put something back into them because they’re putting so much into our patients each and every day," said Pat Jackson.

Working during the holidays when all your friends and family are home celebrating is no easy task for people.

Jackson is a director at Huntsville Hospital. She said they wanted to help boost the morale of their employees by letting them have a tree to decorate and admire during this season.

"Our staff will be able to come down on Christmas Day to walk through the trail, we had some staff down walking through the trail earlier," she said. "I just think this is going to, it’s a festive time, it’s an important holiday season and I think it’s great.”

It's the first year Huntsville Hospital is having its "Branches of Joy" tree decorating.

More than 30 departments in the hospital put their creativity to the test and decorated a tree based on their own department.

Along Governors Dr., you'll see a Candyland-themed tree from the Ortho Spine Tower, and bones galore on the Radiology department's tree.

"They’re stressed and it’s just a way for them to come out and have a little cheer, a little holiday cheer and festive and use their creativity," said Jackson.

While it brought out their employee's creativity, it also brought out their competitiveness. It's a competition between the departments for the best-decorated tree.

The trees will be judged the week of Dec. 13.