Huntsville Hospital announces locations for drive-thru coronavirus testing in upcoming week

Huntsville Hospital on Friday released its drive-thru coronavirus testing schedule for the upcoming week.
Testing is available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until supplies run out. A doctor’s order is not required, but you should bring your driver’s license or other photo ID, along with a health insurance card. It’ll take about a week to get your result back.
Next week’s schedule is below:
- Monday, July 27 – John Hunt Park
- Tuesday, July 28 – John Hunt Park
- Wednesday, July 29 – John Hunt Park
- Thursday, July 30 – Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church (759 Pine Grove Road, Harvest, AL 35749)
- Friday, July 31 – Asbury Church (980 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758)