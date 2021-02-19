Huntsville Hospital announces it'll receive less doses of the coronavirus vaccine

The winter weather hasn't affected the amount of coronavirus vaccines getting to Huntsville Hospital, but the amount of doses the hospital is getting, is about to decrease.

The hospital will only receive enough doses for 1,000 vaccines a week. That is less than half of the previous amounts.

Tracy Doughty, Vice President of Huntsville Hospital, said there's a reason the hospital is going to receive less vaccines.

"There are more sites coming online to give the vaccine," Doughty said. "It's the exact same amount being spread across more sites."

The hospital said if you already have a vaccination appointment made for your primary or booster dose to still come for that vaccine. Huntsville Hospital will notify you of any changes. The hospital has stopped taking appointments until March 22.

The White House also announced that they're three days behind in distribution of coronavirus vaccines, due to the winter weather across the country.

Doughty said the hospital is unaffected by the delay. He said the hospital has received vaccines on schedule and that they have a grace period of four to five days so that they don't fall behind on vaccine distributions.