Huntsville Hospital alters visitation policy after ‘dramatic surge’ in coronavirus hospitalizations

Huntsville Hospital has changed it visitation policy due to what it is calling a “dramatic surge” in coronavirus hospitalizations.

Visitors for patients who do not have coronavirus will be limited to “essential, designated caregivers,” the hospital said Tuesday.

This applies to Huntsville Hospital’s main campus, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, and Madison Hospital.

The hospitals will continue to prohibit visitation to patients with coronavirus, except in special circumstances such as end-of-life care, according to a news release.

Also from the release:

In such cases, compliance with personal protective equipment is required.

For all patients, the hospitals have designated family call-in times between 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 - 10:30 p.m. by calling (256) 265-1000.