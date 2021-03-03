Huntsville Hospital reaches milestone of 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered

Huntsville Hospital reached a new milestone on Wednesday! It administered its 50,000th coronavirus vaccine dose at the clinic at John Hunt Park.

Sixty to seventy percent of those are both doses, meaning around 30,000 fully-vaccinated people and about 20,000 people with just one dose.

Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice President Tracy Doughty says he believes the coronavirus vaccine will help combat the disease in North Alabama.

"It's been a long time since we've had that few of patients in our hospitals," Doughty said.

Huntsville Hospital reported 90 coronavirus inpatients Wednesday. That's the lowest it's been since mid-summer.

Still, Doughty says their job is not done as Alabama hit another grim milestone with 10,000 coronavirus deaths Wednesday. He hopes the community can step up to keep the numbers down.

"We're kind of in the 4th quarter. We want to make sure people are wearing their masks when they can, make sure they wash their hands and be safe," Doughty said. "Be cautious and make sure you are protecting yourself and your loved ones."

Huntsville Hospital says it will continue to administer vaccines as long as they keep getting supplies. The clinic is expected to administer more doses next week because of a boost in supplies.

Starting Monday, the clinic will administer 500 new doses a day.