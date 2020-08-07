Huntsville Hospital, Thrive Alabama release coronavirus testing schedule for Aug. 10-14

Huntsville Hospital and Thrive Alabama released their schedule for drive-thru coronavirus testing next week.

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out. No doctor’s order is required, but you should bring your driver’s license or other photo ID and health insurance card.

It’s been taking about a week for test results to come back.

You can find the schedule below:

Monday, Aug. 10 – Testing in homeless communities around the city

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Cavalry Hills community/St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church, 3020 Belafonte Ave., Huntsville, AL 35816

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – New Market community/Bethany Primitive Baptist Church, 280 Beth Road, New Market, AL 35761

Thursday, Aug. 13 – North Huntsville/Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 315 Winchester Road, Huntsville, AL 35811

Friday, Aug. 14 – No testing events scheduled