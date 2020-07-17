Huntsville Hospital: ‘System overload’ delaying coronavirus test results.

One of the primary labs that tests specimens for coronavirus in Alabama is reporting a major system overload, according to a news release from Huntsville Hospital.

The resulting malfunction is causing delays in getting results from collection sites all over the state, including Huntsville Hospital sites, according to Susan Esslinger, hospital spokesperson.

The identity of the lab experiencing delays, and how long the delays could last, were not announced.

Esslinger says Huntsville Hospital sites will continue calling patients when it receives results from the lab.