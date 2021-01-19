Huntsville Hospital: More than 18,000 Madison County residents 75 and up seek coronavirus vaccine

Huntsville Hospital announced Tuesday that more than 18,000 requests have come in from Madison County residents wanting to be added to its coronavirus vaccine waiting list.

On Jan. 8, the hospital announced it would start providing the vaccine to residents aged 75 and up.

The hospital said about 2,500 of those 18,000 have been scheduled to get the vaccine at its vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. There are about 24,000 people older than 75 in Madison County, according to a news release from the hospital.

“We’ll soon be open seven days a week and be able to vaccinate over 3,000 people each week,” the news release said.

The hospital said it is not holding back vaccine doses for current recipients’ second shots.

“Consistent with guidance from the federal government, we plan to use all the vaccine at our disposal to expedite the process and are not holding vaccine for second doses,” the release said.

“When we call to schedule your appointment, we will schedule your first and second appointments, three weeks apart. While we anticipate continuing to receive shipments of vaccine that will keep up with demand, there is a chance that some second dose appointments will be rescheduled if we have a disruption in our shipments.”