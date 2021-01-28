Huntsville Hospital, Kailos Genetics work to prevent coronavirus outbreaks in the workplace

Huntsville Hospital and Kailos Genetics are teaming up to offer COVID-19 testing for businesses. Basically, all they have to do is sign up and get tested.

Troy Moore with Kailos Genetics said they're making it easy for businesses to reduce outbreaks in an office.

"The Huntsville hospital staff comes on sight and they perform the collection, and then, they bring the samples back to Kailos’s lab over at HudsonAlpha," said Moore.

Businesses can sign up for weekly sentinel testing. Kailos Genetics created a viral wash as a less invasive way to get tested for COVID-19. You will get the results back within four days.

The CEO of Huntsville Hospital, David Spillers, said testing for the virus is vital.

“If anything, I think testing has become more important going forward than it has been in the past, particularly with these new strains," he said.

The testing Kailos Genetics uses is able to detect both the COVID-19 we've been seeing and the new variants. Moore said consistent testing is key to reducing COVID-19 in a workplace.

“What we’re looking for is to identify those that are carrying the virus, or have been exposed but aren’t showing symptoms yet, take them back out before they spread it to others, or catch those people that have been exposed very early so they don’t, you know, obviously don’t spread it to more," Moore said.

Moore said they will discuss with the businesses how frequently they should do sentinel testing based on individual risk factors.