Huntsville Hospital Health System will keep requiring mask-wearing to fight coronavirus

Mask-wearing will continue to be required at all Huntsville Hospital-affiliated facilities, the health system announced Wednesday.

This is to continue to combat the spread of coronavirus.

A mask-wearing order from the state of Alabama expires at 5 p.m. Friday.

Here’s more from the hospital’s news release:

"Since safety is our core value, we believe that wearing masks contributes to a safer environment for our patients, employees and communities.

“Our decision to continue with COVID-19 precautions aligns with recommendations from the Alabama Hospital Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“In addition, the Alabama Department of Public Health continues to encourage masking in health care facilities. We are thankful that our state is making significant headway in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations, but there still remain thousands of Alabamians who are waiting to be vaccinated.

“As health care providers, we have a responsibility to our patients, staff and our communities. As such, we will continue helping model the way with masking, handwashing and social distancing.”