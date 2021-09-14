Huntsville Hospital Foundation creates Healthcare Heroes Fund

A new fund will help those on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

"Recently, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees heard firsthand accounts from our Hospital leaders about the devastating impact of COVID on our frontline health care workers. More children are being admitted. Intensive Care Unit and emergency room bed space is maxed out. And because there are a limited number of skilled health care workers who can treat COVID patients, those in the trenches have to carry the weight of their regular patient caseload alongside this surge in COVID patients. This means, in many cases, our caregivers must work four or five days a week for 12-hour shifts just to keep up with the demands of patient care," the Huntsville Hospital Foundation wrote in a letter to the community.

That's why it created the Healthcare Heroes Fund to let their workers know they are appreciated. The fund will help provide for their needs as they work to take care of COVID patients.

"We know our health care workers are weary. Every donation, every card that's sent in, every dollar is a way to say thank you and that we see you and know that you are in this fight. We know that we are able to go about our business because of you!" President of the Foundation Sarah Savage-Jones said.

100% of the funds will be used to provide meals, morale boosters and emergency assistance funding. The fund will apply to employees at Huntsville Hospital Main, Women's and Children's and Madison Hospital.

All donations are tax deductible.

You can donate here. You can also coordinate something for health care workers by calling (256) 265-8077 or by emailing hhfoundation@hhsys.org.