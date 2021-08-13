Covid-19 booster shot registration for immunocompromised in North Alabama could start next week

The Food and Drug Administration and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel are recommending an additional dose of coronavirus vaccine for immunocompromised people.

This applies only to those who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The next step is for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to put out guidance, according to ABC News.

Huntsville Hospital spokesman Steve Doyle issued this statement on Friday: “When the FDA provides final approval and clarification on who is eligible for the COVID-19 booster vaccination, we will be offering the booster shot from Pfizer.

“We are hopeful that further details will be issued in the next 48 hours by the FDA. If so, we will update the Huntsville Hospital website with registration details on Monday, August 16.”

ABC News reports immunocompromised people will not need a doctor's note, prescription or proof of their condition to get their third dose, CDC officials said at Friday's meeting.

