Huntsville Hospital: Coronavirus leads to furloughs, reduced work hours for about 2,000 employees

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 4:49 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 5:24 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted hundreds of Huntsville Hospital employees.

In a statement to WAAY 31, a spokesperson says approximately 2,000 Huntsville Hospital employees have had their work hours reduced or been placed on furlough due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital said the moves are "due to a low census at the hospital caused by the stoppage of elective procedures at the hospital's facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak."

This took effect in early April, the hospital said.

