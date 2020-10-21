Huntsville Hospital CEO expects spike in coronavirus cases with holidays approaching

Leaders in Madison County gave their weekly coronavirus update on Wednesday.

This comes as countries in Europe are starting to see a spike in coronavirus cases again.

WAAY 31 worked to learn if hospital leaders are concerned about that happening in Huntsville and North Alabama.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said with the holidays approaching and families soon gathering, he expects a spike in cases. But he said everyone here knows the tools we have to prevent the spread of coronavirus and he hopes people will keep that in mind to stop a major spike in cases.

"I think if we are smart and we do the things we just talked about, and we keep distance, we sanitize, we wear a mask, we don't have large gatherings, even family gatherings, I think one of the hardest things to do is get all the family together and then we take our masks off and kind of let our guard down," Spillers said. "I think we just have to be real smart about what we do going forward. Do I think we will see an increase? Yeah, I do. I think over the winter as we have more people enclosed together, I think you will see an increase. I think if we're smart about how we move forward, I think we can keep that from being so bad that we have to look at closures and those types of things. I really don't think we will have to get there. I hope we don't have to get there."

Spillers said currently, they are seeing a higher number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Decatur-Morgan Hospital than in other areas in North Alabama. But he said it just takes an outbreak in a nursing home or a large gathering to have a spike elsewhere.