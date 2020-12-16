Huntsville Hospital CEO says most facilities are almost at capacity

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says many of their facilities in the system are at or close to capacity.

It's due to the high number of coronavirus inpatients at hospitals across North Alabama and the state. He said the beauty of having multiple facilities in the system means they are able to send patients to other hospitals if needed.

Spillers said at one of the facilities, 75% of the patients they are treating are coronavirus patients, and at other hospitals, more than 50% of the patients they are taking care of are suffering from the virus.

Spillers said when the system cancelled elective surgeries, that freed up a lot of beds as well. He also said if one hospital is taking on too many patients, they may send some of those patients to another hospital.

"Not a lot of people know it, we actually moved a few patients from Decatur to Helen Keller the other day because Decatur was very full and Helen Keller at that particular time had some capacity. So, we'll move patients in the system as needed," said Spillers.

Spillers mentioned that emergency room wait times are also a little slower. He also said they are not in panic mode and he wants people to know that if they come to a hospital in the system, they will be taken care of.