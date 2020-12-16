Huntsville Hospital CEO: About 60% of staff wants coronavirus vaccine as soon as it's available

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said doctors signed up to be vaccinated, knowing the risks of the coronavirus vaccine, but also seeing day after day people suffer and die from the virus.

"Now, a lot of those people have probably also seen somebody on COVID, and when you die from COVID, usually, you just get to a point you can't breathe, which is a terrible way to die and if they've seen that, I'm sure that's one of the first reasons why they were one of the first ones in line. One, I'm not scared of the vaccine. Two, I do not want COVID. I do not want to be one of those people who has a bad outcome with COVID," said Spillers.

Spillers said about 60% of his staff at the hospital says they want to get the vaccine as soon as they can.

"Almost every one of our doctors filled up the slots immediately. The people who probably know more about vaccines than any of us were the first ones in line to get the vaccine. Our emergency room physicians, our trauma surgeons, our cardiac surgeons, our pharmacists. I asked a group of pharmacists the other day, how many of you are going to get the vaccine when it's available? Every hand went up immediately," said Spillers.

He said it's those doctors and staff who know the risks of getting a vaccine like this one, but still choose to get it.

"People who understand vaccines and understand how this has been developed, and would understand if there were risk issues, choose to take the vaccine," said Spillers.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said he is excited for the vaccine, but that doesn't mean people in the community can let their guards down.

"We see a light at the end of the tunnel, but we still see that we as a community are going to have to continue to work and continue to work very hard to keep our community safe," said Battle.

Both said just because we have a vaccine, doesn't mean that we can slack when it comes to following coronavirus safety protocols.