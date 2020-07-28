Huntsville High School letter: 'Individual associated' with school tests positive for coronavirus

A letter sent to Huntsville High School parents Tuesday says "an individual associated" with the school recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The letter, sent to WAAY 31 by a parent, said the person's last known date on campus was Friday, July 24. It does not say if the person is a student, educator or other staff member.

"Those who were in close contact with this individual have been notified directly and should self-quarantine through Aug. 7 ... based on guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health ...," the letter from Principal Aaron King states.

All on-campus activities are suspended until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday so facilities can be disinfected.

On Monday, it was revealed that a person "associated" with Huntsville High School's football team tested positive for coronavirus. The individual's last known date at practice was Thursday, July 23. (Read more HERE)

See the full letter on the most recent positive test below:

Dear Huntsville High Families,

On-campus activities and events including athletics practices, band camp, yearbook pickup, etc. will be suspended immediately. We will re-open for business at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after facilities are disinfected.

If you have any questions, please contact HCS Health Services Coordinator Andrea Penn by calling 256-428-6835.

We encourage you to monitor yourselves and your family for the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Body aches

Shortness of breath

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Sore throat

Should you develop one or more of these symptoms, please call your doctor or nearest urgent care for guidance. If shortness of breath is severe, seek emergency treatment via an emergency department (please call ahead) or 911 (please make them aware of potential exposure). If you have a confirmed case of COVID-19, please email Andrea Penn by calling (256) 428-6835 and leaving a message.

We encourage you to continue practicing social distancing. Additionally, please practice good hand washing and respiratory etiquette for coughs and sneezes. Should a family member develop the symptoms listed, please isolate this person from other members of the family and your pets.

The CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html is an excellent resource to find reliable answers to your questions. We encourage you to educate yourselves on what you can do to protect yourself and your family.

Please know that we have only your safety and well-being at heart and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

Very respectfully,

Aaron King, M.Ed., Ed.S

Principal, Huntsville High School

