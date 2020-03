Huntsville Havoc season suspended over coronavirus concerns

The rest of the Huntsville Havoc’s season has been suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The Southern Professional Hockey League late Thursday announced the suspension of the entire league's season, effective immediately.

The Havoc tweeted: “There are a lot of moving parts that come with a suspended season. We will have more information in the coming days and weeks, and we will get updates to you as soon as we have them. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time. Go Havoc!”

See more below