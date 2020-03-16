Huntsville Havoc season officially over in response to coronavirus crisis

Huntsville Havoc owner Keith Jeffries announced Monday that the team's current season is officially ended.

The team and Southern Professional Hockey League last week announced the suspension of the current season as a way to combat the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Jeffries says the decision was difficult, but the right thing to do.

He says the decison "will negatively impact the finances of Havoc players and staff, gameday staff, ushers, ticket takers, security, concession workers, setup and cleanup staff, and every small and large business in our city,"

Read the full message below: