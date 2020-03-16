Clear
BREAKING NEWS There are now 29 cases of coronavirus in Alabama Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville Havoc season officially over in response to coronavirus crisis

Jeffries says the decision was difficult, but the right thing to do.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 4:19 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 4:26 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Havoc owner Keith Jeffries announced Monday that the team's current season is officially ended.

The team and Southern Professional Hockey League last week announced the suspension of the current season as a way to combat the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Jeffries says the decision was difficult, but the right thing to do.

He says the decison "will negatively impact the finances of Havoc players and staff, gameday staff, ushers, ticket takers, security, concession workers, setup and cleanup staff, and every small and large business in our city,"

Read the full message below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events