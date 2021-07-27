Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responding to more Covid-19 emergency calls

Hospitals are not alone in treating the rising number of coronavirus-positive patients. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said they've also recently seen a spike in coronavirus-related emergency calls.

Community Relations for HEMSI, Don Webster, said on Monday, they responded to seven potential Covid-19 positive calls. He said that's the highest amount of calls they've received since April.

Right now, Webster said HEMSI has enough PPE, including N-95 masks and gloves. He said they are preparing for the coming weeks, months, and years. A meeting took place with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, where the group discussed getting more funding to replenish supplies in a large quantity.

Webster said now that it's been a few weeks since the holiday weekend, he's hoping Covid-19 related calls winddown.

"The real thing about it is I hate to see our communities and our people going through that," said Webster. "I have yet to have somebody who had covid, come back and say you know, that wasn’t really that bad or that wasn’t a bad experience."

Webster said most of the staff are vaccinated. If they're not, individuals are tested weekly. When responding to covid positive calls, paramedics are masked. After responding, trucks are disinfected.

Webster urged those in the community to get the vaccine if they haven't.