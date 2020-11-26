Huntsville Community create a Thankful Tree

As worries about coronavirus keep so many of us separated from family and friends this Thanksgiving, it can be difficult for some to hold onto the positive things in their lives. To help with that, the Cornerstone Initiative in Huntsville built a Thankful Tree.

They sent out blank leaves to everyone in their community to fill with the things that give them hope.

It's no doubt 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. So, the Cornerstone Initiative challenged their community to write down what they're grateful for, no matter how big or small.

Debbi Akers, Cornerstone Intiative Executive Director, said it's especially important this year to bring their community together.

“It’s nice for people to see that we can, you know, be confused and have fear, or maybe grieve during this time, but we can also be thankful and there’s just a spot of light here in the neighborhood," said Akers.

Students in the Cornerstone Initiative's learning pod constructed the leaves and later passed them out to every member of their non-profit community so they could create something as one.

“It’s a really interesting time and even for Thanksgiving, so many of us can’t even get together with our families and after, you know, seven, eight, nine months of this, it can take a toll and we see it in our own lives, and people in the neighborhood," said Akers.

It can be easy to let the negativity overwhelm people, so the Cornerstone stepped in.

“Sometimes it takes that intentional step of saying, ‘wait, what am I thankful for?’ there is good, there’s a lot of good in this world so let me put that down," Akers said.

The Cornerstones Community Engagement Director, Stephen Six, said the tree shows there's always a positive side.

“It was so much fun to go around and read the different leaves and seeing some people were thankful for some really hard things," he said.

“It’s just a bright light in the neighborhood right now," Akers added.

This is the first year Cornerstone has made the Thankful Tree, but they hoope to have this become an annual Thanksgiving Tradition.

If you would like to see the Thankful Tree, it is on the corner of Loren Dr. and 9th St.