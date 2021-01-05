Huntsville City Schools to remain on staggered schedule through next week

Huntsville City Schools will remain on a staggered schedule through next week.

This only impacts students enrolled in the district’s traditional learning option and will last through Jan. 15.

In an announcement Tuesday evening, the district said “Following consultation with public health officials, administrators are continuing with the staggered schedule through the end of next week following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.”

You can find the district’s schedule for the following week below:

Cohort A:

-Monday, Jan. 11 and Tuesday, Jan. 12: On campus learning

-Wednesday, Jan. 13 - Friday, Jan. 15: Remote learning

Cohort B:

-Monday, Jan. 11 and Tuesday, Jan. 12: Remote learning

-Wednesday, Jan. 13 - Friday, Jan. 15: On campus learning

More information from Tuesday’s announcement:

This announcement does not impact students enrolled in Huntsville Virtual Academy (HVA).

HCS reminds stakeholders of the district’s health protocols while on campuses including requiring students and staff members to wear masks at all times, practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible, encouraging frequent hand washing and sanitizing, adhering to directional signage, and prohibiting visitors in school buildings.

Students who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should remain home from school and seek medical treatment. Symptoms include new cough, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, headaches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and fatigue.

As a reminder, schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Plans for the week of Jan. 18 will be announced prior to dismissing for the MLK holiday weekend.