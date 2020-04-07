Clear
Huntsville City Schools teacher and student test positive for coronavirus

The teacher works at Mae Jemison High School and the student attends Farley Elementary School.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A Huntsville City Schools teacher and student both test positive for coronavirus. The teacher and the student were from two different Huntsville City Schools and neither were in direct contact with any other students.

According to a statement from Huntsville City Schools, the student and teacher both tested positive about two weeks after students were dismissed from school in early March. The teacher works at Mae Jemison High School and the student attends Farley Elementary School.

The school district is now asking employees who were at Jemison High School on April 1st to monitor for cornavirus symptoms.

The district said they do not believe any other students are at risk of exposure. Anyone within the district who tests positive for coronavirus, is asked to report it to the Huntsville City Schools Health Services Coordinator.

