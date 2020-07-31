Huntsville City Schools substitute teachers are concerned about their jobs this Fall

Substitute teachers across North Alabama say they’re concerned about what’s next at schools and wonder if they will even have a job!

Two substitute teachers tell WAAY 31's Casey Albritton they haven't heard anything from Huntsville City Schools about what their job will consist of when school starts, and as the first day of school gets closer and closer, they're getting more anxious.

"When I first found out that schools were virtual for the first nine weeks, I thought I would be out of a job," said substitute teacher, Erin Frught.

"Will they even need subs for the first nine weeks?" said substitute teacher, Kim Jouglet.

Both Erin Frught and Kim Jouglet are substitute teachers for Huntsville City Schools and say they have endless questions for the district.

"What exactly will we be doing?" said Frught.

"Would we be going into the building? Would we have the access we need? Would there be any kind of trainings for substitute on how to run a class virtually?" asked Jouglet.

Frught says she needs to know whether or not she will have a job this fall so she can make plans to support her family.

"I have no income right now. Bills are still coming," said Frught.

Both women say they want answers sooner rather than later.

"I'm still here. I'm ready. I'll do whatever I can to help out in whatever way I can," said Frught.

When contacted about the plan for substitutes this Fall, Huntsville City Schools sent this statement:

"Huntsville City Schools is grateful for substitute teachers and their role in teaching and learning. The district is continuing to examine logistics related to substitute teachers while also working on staffing for the upcoming school year."

Madison City Schools says it's focus right now is on finalizing instruction details, and then moving on to other issues that need to be worked out.