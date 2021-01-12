Huntsville City Schools students returning to in-person classes five days a week

Huntsville City Schools says students in its traditional learning option will return to classes five days per week beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The district started the second semester with a staggered schedule as a coronavirus precaution following the holidays.

In its announcement Tuesday night, the district said “HCS reminds stakeholders of the district's health protocols including requiring students and staff members to wear masks, practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible, and encouraging frequent hand-washing and sanitizing.”