Huntsville City Schools have students back in-person five days a week

On Monday, the first day of a full week of in-person classes kicked off for Huntsville City Schools students.

Joseph Pleva has four students in the Huntsville City School District. Three of them go to Huntsville High School. He said they're excited to be back in class five days a week after nearly eight months of virtual or blended learning.

"It’s tremendously distracting for them and it’s a lot harder for them. It’s been a lot harder for them to get questions answered and things like that," said Pleva.

Pleva said his children are ready to be back in the classroom full-time. He said his entire family had coronavirus in August, so he's comfortable with them being in school.

“In terms of them feeling at risk, not at all because they’ve already, we’ve been through it and they tell us we have a degree of immunity," said Pleva.

Pleva said his children struggled with some parts of virtual learning and he's glad the district is bringing students back to school five days a week.

“I think for the most part, the school system has done a good job of balancing those risks," he said.

Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said the first day back went smoothly.

The district said there are a number of safety precautions in place. Class sizes are being kept as small as possible, students and teachers must wear masks and there are desk shields in classrooms.

Williams said the hybrid learning system at the beginning of the school year allowed them to get to this point safely.

“By using that staggered schedule, it allowed everyone to find a rhythm and allow everybody to adjust and adapt to what education looks like in the age of COVID-19," said Williams.

Williams said the district is prepared in case of an outbreak in a school. Each school is equipped to transition to full-time virtual learning if needed.