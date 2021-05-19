Huntsville City Schools announces its summer meals program for this year

Huntsville City Schools announced it is starting the summer meal program in a little more than two weeks.

It is a free breakfast and lunch service for kids 18 and under, regardless of the parents' income.

WAAY-31 spoke with the school system's child nutrition program director about what you need to know if you want to take part.

This year, there are three ways you can get your free meals:

One, by enrolling in one of the summer learning programs.

Two, curbside pick-up at various locations, and three, general mobile site meal pick ups.

The director of the nutrition program said they are expecting even more​​ kids to take advantage of it this year and hope they can take some stress off families.

"It's been a challenge for everyone to navigate through the pandemic and even now when we're trying to return to a sense of normalcy, parents are still needing a little help and this is meeting them half way," Brad Scott said.

Dr. Brad Scott is the principal at Blossomwood Elementary School.

It is just one of several sites where a child, 18 years old and younger, can get meals to pick up daily for breakfast and lunch.

Huntsville City Schools offered this same program last year and had an enormous turnout.

This year, they expect the same.

"I expect us to probably see more because we have our summer learning programs at our various school sites and addition to people being aware of what we're doing," Henry Ward said.

Henry Ward is the city's child nutrition program director and he says he's happy they can keep offering this service.

It does not matter where your child lives or their economic status.

They can get a meal.

When it comes to shortages of food, Ward said they are prepared.

"It is going to be challenging, but a lot of our vendors are ensuring us they'll be able to meet the challenge and provide all of the needed product that we need to run the summer food services," he said.

Ward and Dr. Scott say they know the need is there and they know there may be some parents who might feel ashamed but they. believe it is nothing to be ashamed of and there's plenty of support in the school system to help.

"We're all family and we're all trying to navigate through this situation and help each other out and in Huntsville, that's what we're supposed to do," Scott said. .

The meals are offered Monday through Thursday. Thursday will also include Friday's meals.

If you can't make it each day, you can pick up the food for the entire week.

To find out where all the locations will be and times, click here.