Huntsville City Schools announces how summer programs will operate

Some students and staff returned to campus for the first time in months Monday morning.

Summer athletic practice and extracurricular activities re-started.

WAAY 31 spoke with the school district about precautions it’s taking.

As students come back to school to participate in summer workouts and summer school learning, the Huntsville City Schools spokesperson told us wearing face masks is a priority and taking temperature checks is mandatory upon arrival.

"We are doing everything we can in order to eliminate a lot of those challenges that could arise in terms of making sure we're promoting a safe and healthy environment," said Craig Williams.

Williams told us staff members are asking students a series of questions, including if they’ve been exposed to coronavirus.

Students will also get a temperature check before going inside and students must wear a mask at all times.

Williams thinks these precautions are enough for most parents.

"Parents are very grateful for us going above and beyond, putting these measures in place of course we are having to make adjustments to what it's been in the past," he said.

Williams told us these safety precautions aren't just for this week... but for the unforeseeable future.

"Those safety, health procedures that we're putting in place for both this week and throughout the summer to promote a safe and healthy environment," he said.

Students are also expected to bring their own water bottle and will not be using the water fountains to hydrate anymore to avoid too much contact.