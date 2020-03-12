Huntsville City Schools address coronavirus rumors

Huntsville City Schools are addressing false rumors about coronavirus in the district.
The district says there are false statements being made, and students who use rumors or social media to create disruptions could be subject to disciplinary action.
Official communication from the district will be shared by Superintendent Christie Finley and can be found here.
