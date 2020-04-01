Huntsville City Schools To Hold Teleconference

Huntsville City Schools will hold a teleconference on Wednesday afternoon at 2. The district will update parents and students on how they will use traditional and digital resources for the rest of the school year. They will also discuss graduations, meal plans and special education services.
The teleconference will stream on the district website. You can also watch it live on WAAY 31.
