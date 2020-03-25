Huntsville City Schools: Morris Middle School teacher has coronavirus

Huntsville City Schools issued this news release Wednesday afternoon:

Huntsville City Schools (HCS) leaders are continuing to work in conjunction with health officials after learning today, March 25, 2020, an employee has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The employee is a teacher at Morris Middle School. HCS notified families and staff members at both Morris Middle and Elementary schools. The last known date the teacher was at school is Friday, March 13, 2020.

Families are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of coronavirus including fever, dry cough, body aches and shortness of breath. Additionally, families are recommended to continue practicing social distancing by remaining at home unless it involves work or obtaining essential items such as food and medicine.

Anyone exhibiting one or more of these symptoms should call a medical professional immediately. Any HCS families who receive a positive test for COVID-19 are asked to contact HCS Nursing Coordinator, Andrea Penn, by emailing Andrea.Penn@hsv-K12.org.

As a precautionary measure, Huntsville City Schools will also be ceasing curbside meal distribution from the Morris School site. We will continue to serve the Morris School community via school bus delivery service. We also encourage our families to visit the other three meal distribution sites, to include: Chaffee Elementary, Lakewood Elementary and Lee High School.

HCS invites stakeholders to visit cdc.gov/coronavirus to learn more information about COVID-19. Connect with HCS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and online at www.huntsvillecityschools.org for official district updates.