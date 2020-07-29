Huntsville City Schools: ‘Individual associated’ with Morris Schools meal service has coronavirus

Huntsville City Schools announced late Wednesday that a person “associated with the Summer Meal Service location at Morris Schools” has tested positive for coronavirus.

The letter posted to the district’s Facebook page says the person last day there was July 23, and “anyone who visited the Morris curbside meal service location may have been in contact with the impacted individual.”

The Morris site is not in operation this week, but that’s because the school system previously decided to suspend operations there on July 24.

“There is no evidence to suggest that handling or consuming food is associated with (coronavirus) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the post says, adding that workers at the meal site are required to wear masks and personal protective equipment.

This is the second known coronavirus case at a Summer Meal Service site.

Earlier this week, the school system announced that a worker at the Lakewood Elementary School meal program had tested positive for coronavirus. (Read more HERE)