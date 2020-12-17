Huntsville City Schools approves supplemental pay for staff

The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education voted Thursday night to approve a supplemental pay plan for staff.

Teachers and staff are working harder than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, the cyber security attack.

That's why the Board of Education approved a plan to give all staff in Huntsville City Schools $500. The district says the plan will cost $1.4 million to $1.5 million.

"The amount of the supplemental payment is very generous from the school system. It's one of the best in the state that we've seen. It could not have come at a better time, because there are years when public education has been difficult. This one has eclipsed all of them," said William Tunnel with the Alabama Education Association.

Teachers could use that money to cover the costs of items they have personally bought for their students.

"It will help people with their Christmas. And if nothing else, it will help with some reimbursement of expenses they have incurred out of their own pockets to make this school year functional, so we're thankful the board's doing this," said Tunnel.

Top administrators in Huntsville City Schools, like Superintendent Christie Finley, will not receive the supplemental pay.