Huntsville City Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown

Huntsville City Schools will close for students Monday, March 16th through Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Huntsville City Schools remains proactive in promoting the safety of students, families, employees and stakeholders.

At this time, athletic events will continue through Tuesday, March 17, 2020, per AHSAA guidance.

All school sponsored activities scheduled during the state-wide school closure are suspended until April 30, 2020.

Staff and teachers will be in the building on Monday, March 16th so that families can pick up essential items, such as medications, technology devices, student materials, gym clothes, etc. between 7:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. We urge and remind families that Monday will be the only day in which families can pick up these items. The school buildings will be locked and secured after Monday, March 16th.

Huntsville City Schools will serve grab-and-go meals from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16th, Tuesday, March 17th and Wednesday, March 18th. Meal pick-up will take place in your child’s school car line. Information on HCS meal services from Thursday, March 19th through the remainder of the school closure will be provided on the district website.