Huntsville City School Board to vote on online learning plan

We are working to get you answers on how the Huntsville City School District plans to tackle the switch to online learning next week.
The school board will meet Thursday night to vote on that plan.
Parents in Huntsville are all over social media already voicing their concerns about internet access for students. According to the agenda, we know the district is set to discuss that issue Thursday night.
The special called meeting on Thursday starts at 5:30 p.m., but the public isn't allowed to attend because of social distancing. The public will only be able to watch the virtual meeting. You can do that here.
