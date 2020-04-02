Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville City School Board to vote on online learning plan

We are working to get you answers on how the Huntsville City School District plans to tackle the switch to online learning next week.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 11:08 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 11:11 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

We are working to get you answers on how the Huntsville City School District plans to tackle the switch to online learning next week.

The school board will meet Thursday night to vote on that plan.

Parents in Huntsville are all over social media already voicing their concerns about internet access for students. According to the agenda, we know the district is set to discuss that issue Thursday night.

The special called meeting on Thursday starts at 5:30 p.m., but the public isn't allowed to attend because of social distancing. The public will only be able to watch the virtual meeting. You can do that here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events