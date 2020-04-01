Huntsville Championship golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus

The inaugural Huntsville Championship golf tournament is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event will now be in April of 2021.

If you bought your ticket as of March 17, your ticket is eligible to roll over to the new date.

If you're not able to make the new date, you are eligible for a refund.

If you volunteered to work the event, you can either roll over your registration or get your $80 registration fee back.