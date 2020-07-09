Huntsville Animal Services closes Friday for coronavirus cleaning

Huntsville Animal Services announced it will be closed Friday so its building can be cleaned.

This is due to “some” recent positive coronavirus diagnoses, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

“The shelter and its staff will continue to take precautions to keep both the public and the staff safe as we continue to perform our essential duties,” the post said.

Huntsville Animal Services says it will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Adoptable pets can be seen HERE.

Lost and Found pets can be seen HERE