Huntsville City Schools teacher and student test positive for coronavirus

Huntsville City Schools announced Monday night that a teacher and student tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the district, a teacher at Mae C. Jemison High School contracted the virus following community exposure. A student at Farley Elementary contracted the virus without ever being in contact with other students or staff members.

Here is more information from the district:

The teacher and student tested positive approximately two weeks after students were already dismissed on Friday, March 13, 2020. Neither of the impacted individuals were in direct contact with any students, and no students are believed to be at risk of exposure.

HCS encourages students, families, and faculty and staff members to monitor for the following symptoms:

• Fever

• Cough

• Body aches

• Shortness of breath

Anyone who develops one or more of these symptoms should call a medical professional, nearest urgent care or the Alabama COVID-19 24/7 hotline at 1-888-264-2256 for guidance. If shortness of breath is severe, seek emergency treatment via an emergency department (please call ahead) or 911 to make them aware of potential exposure.