Hundreds line up for coronavirus testing in Huntsville

Hundreds of people lined up on Wednesday for coronavirus testing at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

Patients have waited hours to get tested. Nurses say each test takes about 10 minutes.

The testing at the drive-thru site is for asymptomatic patients and goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of the week, but they only have 350 tests to give each day.

On Tuesday, they actually bumped up the amount of tests from 300 to 350 to keep up with the demand. The site reached capacity around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

We're told the site will be open as long as there is a demand and enough tests.