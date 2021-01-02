Hundreds got the Coronavirus vaccine Saturday in the Tennessee Valley

Saturday afternoon a Tennessee valley Coronavirus vaccine clinic wrapped up for the day.

In Fayetteville, hundreds of people showed up as Tennessee moved into the next phase of its vaccination program, vaccines.

At the Lincoln County Health Department the line to get vaccinated stretched a mile long.

And people waited hours in their cars before receiving the vaccine.

"I don't want the virus," said Dorris Decker.

Decker and her daughter waited more than three hours before Decker was able to get the vaccine.

She said they got in line early this morning.

"Since 7 o'clock," said Decker.

Everyone stayed in their car until it was their turn to get the shot.

Nurses came to the car windows to administer the vaccine.

After that people waited 30 minutes before they could leave.

Lincoln County Police and firefighters helped manage the hundreds of cars that lined the road to help make the vaccination process go smoothly.