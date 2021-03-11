Clear
HudsonAlpha scientist reflects on the role of the S.T.E.M. community as the country marks 1 year of the pandemic

Dr. Neil Lamb said there were several things they did well and others that could have been improved upon in hindsight.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 9:37 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 10:01 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As the world marks one year of living through a global pandemic, scientists in north Alabama are reflecting on a remarkable year of breakthroughs and stumbles. 

Dr. Neil Lamb, the vice president for educational outreach at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, said he was stunned by all that the past 365 brought with it.

"Early on, before we had SARS-CoV-2 come to Alabama, or at least that we knew had come to Alabama, I was thinking, this could be something that we'll have to tackle and that it's probably bigger than any of us expect. But I had no idea that I would be having these conversations with you now a year later," Dr. Lamb said.

HudsonAlpha, the companies it houses, was heavily involved with making some important scientific strides over the course of the past year, in areas like testing and treatments for COVID-19.

Dr. Lamb said it was incredible to see the ingenuity coming from north Alabama.

"You saw companies suddenly rush to be able to offer testing and to collaborate. You saw people building masks from in their garages with 3D printers. You saw people begin to communicate information in ways that we hadn’t communicated information before. Certainly, there have been bumps along the way, but I think north Alabama as a whole has done an incredible job," Dr. Lamb said.

But with a response that was so large, multi-faceted and changing as the response to this coronavirus, Dr. Lamb said there were things that he would do differently a second time. 

One area he said could've been improved was with testing in the early days of the pandemic.

"We certainly have had some surveillance testing here and there, but not in any kind of widespread fashion. And we certainly haven’t had the kind of testing where people can test cheaply and inexpensively at home on an as-needed basis," Dr. Lamb said.

He noted that the state and other parts of the country are starting to do more sequencing of tests that do come back positive, which he said is helpful in identifying some of the variants of the virus that are becoming more prevalent in the U.S., like the B.1.1.7 variant, which was originally predominant in the U.K.

"And that, I think, is good news because it gives us a better handle on what really is happening with all of these different variants in the community," he said.

Dr. Lamb said that communication was also an area where the scientific community fell short early on. He said that the changing nature of the pandemic and what they knew about the virus was evolving, but that concept wasn't relayed clearly enough.

"So, when things started changing, it looked like we were being capricious or we didn’t understand why we were making those changes. And I think we unintentionally did some damage early on because we did not communicate in a clear and consistent way," Dr. Lamb said.

He also cautioned people about putting too much stock in the idea of "herd immunity," since it's somewhat of a moving target with a lot of variables.

"How long does immunity last, either immunity because you’ve gotten the virus and recovered or were vaccinated? That bit of information dramatically influences how we’re thinking about herd immunity because what we might have today and what we might have in nine months could be very different pieces," Dr. Lamb said. "And then as you also mentioned, we’ve got to think about are there viruses or variants of the virus that are appearing that are somewhat able to evade the immunity that we’ve already got set in place."

But with many great strides over the course of the year, especially when it comes to therapeutics and vaccines, Dr. Lamb said there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Especially having a one-shot vaccine, like the one produced by Johnson & Johnson, that has less restrictive storage requirements and can access more communities.

"We now really have to make sure we’re saying are we doing everything we can to get it to the people that are in communities that haven’t traditionally had access and we are having conversations where we are listening and we are recognizing why people are concerned, instead of wagging our finger and lecturing them for why they aren’t getting the vaccine," Dr. Lamb said.

"And that takes time. It takes time to build trust. It takes time to reach into those communities, but it is well worth every effort that we put into that."

In a paraphrase of a quote from the movie adaptation of The Martian, starring Matt Damon, Dr. Lamb said we know what we need to do in order to move past this pandemic.

"We've said all along that we will science our way through the pandemic and we’ve seen that happen around the country, but we’ve certainly have seen that happen here in north Alabama. And it’s breathtaking how much science and innovation, how far it has brought us in the last year," he said.

