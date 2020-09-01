HudsonAlpha says progress being made with cough and spit coronavirus test

We're learning more about the development of a cough and spit test to evaluate coronavirus.

WAAY-31 spoke with a doctor at HudsonAlpha about the progress on the new test.

It's a coronavirus detection test you can take at home, and all you have to do is cough and spit.

Tuesday, developers at HudsonAlpha told us work on this test is moving along smoothly.

“With COVID tests, we’re not competing with other companies…we’re not competing with other technologies…we’re not competing with any other labs. We’re competing with a virus,” said Dr. Jian Han, one of the doctors creating the cough and spit test for coronavirus detection.

It's similar to what the NBA uses but less invasive.

They first started developing this in June, and now it's already being used by some doctors in Huntsville.

Han told us he and his team understand the frustrations when it comes to the nasal swab tests, and what people are asking for: which is more tests, faster.

“Nobody anticipated this with such a demand on the volume of testing, and to increase the volume it's just not about testing, methodology, PCR, certification or collection devices. It’s overall strategy,” he said.

Han told us right now, a physician or doctor can apply to use the test on a patient in a medical setting. But soon, once they're approved for product placement by the FDA, it'll be available for people at a low cost.

“This would be the first approved product. An alternative collecting device, self-collecting, non-invasive that can be carried out by anybody anywhere and coupled with other tests,” he said.

We asked when we could potentially see the final result on this on the market and Han said hopefully sooner than later.

They still have more clinical trials to run but so far so good.