How to make a mask to protect you from the Coronavirus

As many of you search for face masks and emergency workers wait on more N-95 masks some people are going to the do-it-yourself route!

The Alabama Department of Public Health says while these aren't as protective as the N-95 masks, anything covering your face will help keep you from getting sick.

"It reminds you to be careful, so i tell everybody, if you go and leave your home, or if somebody comes to your door, you need to have on a mask," said mask maker, Lisa Ordway.

Lisa Ordway started making masks when the Coronavirus started spreading in Alabama. She hopes people wear them when they go out in public.

The CDC recommends two non-sewing masks you can make at home. One is made of a T-shirt.

Take a t-shirt, cut about seven inches off the bottom. Then cut out a rectangle in the middle of that piece, leaving about one-inch straps on each side. Cut the middle rectangle out. Then cut the straps in half. Gently tie the straps around your neck and the top of your head. Tuck the top straps behind your ears.

Ordway says she loves seeing people coming together to make masks for each other

"So many people supporting each other and just genuine concern about the community. I mean, it just makes you cry," said Ordway.

The second mask is made of cloth.

Take a piece of cotton cloth about the size of a bandana. Fold it in half. Then take a coffee filter and fold that in half too. Put the filter in the middle of the cloth and fold the top and bottom parts over the filter. Slide elastic bands over each side of the cloth. Fold the outer cloth pieces toward the middle and uck them under the flaps. You can velcro them down with velcro stickers.

Ordway has been making masks with a sewing machine for a few weeks now and distributing them throughout the North Alabama community

"I feel like I'm wrapping bandages in some world war or something," said Ordway.

To find out how Ordway has been making masks with a sewing machine, click here.