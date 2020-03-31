How to file for unemployment in Alabama

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases isn’t the only thing on the rise, so is the unemployment rate.

And, from the emails we’re getting, a lot of people don’t know what to do after losing their job.

First, it’s all online now. There’s no more physical office or location. The whole process takes about 10 to 15 minutes and starts by typing Alabama unemployment into your browser’s search line. You can also TAP HERE

The first thing that should come up is Unemployment - Alabama Department of Labor.

Once you click on that you press the 'file a claim' option. from there you click the link to establish a new or reopen a claim.

Scroll to the bottom and hit continue. the next page is an information menu and includes what you’re going to need to apply online and hit proceed at the bottom.

Hit proceed again to officially begin the application process. It starts out by asking for your Social Security number and a 4-digit PIN.

It then asks a list of questions for you to either answer yes or no.

There's also an option for you to select if you are filing due to the Coronavirus

On the next page you'll answer personal information questions - like your name, where you live, your driver's license or Alabama ID number, and another series of yes and no questions including if you consider yourself disabled, have you served in the armed services in the last 18 months and several more.

It'll also ask how you'd like to receive the benefits if approved. You can select either by direct deposit or a prepaid benefits card.

The next page asks for even more information including how many miles you are willing to travel for work and if you receive things like pension or social security from a previous employer.

On the next page it asks for your eligibility information...are you mentally and physically able to work? are you able to work full time? it also asks you to select your usual occupation, and if you're seeking to stay in that industry.

You’re then asked more questions about your education.

Once you hit proceed, you'll enter your previous employers information along with the start and end date. the website asks if you're receiving any vacation..work holiday or sick pay from them and why you are no longer working for them

After you fill that out, you'll go to a closing certification page where you'll read the information listed and hit I agree.

Once you hit proceed it takes you to the final page with more information about the claim you are filing.

You'll then either print the page or click proceed to finish.

You can also call 1-866-234-5382.